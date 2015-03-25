Plymouth V Gillingham at Home Park : Match Preview

Luke McCormick return eases Plymouth goalkeeper crisis ahead of Gillingham gameLuke McCormick looks set to continue in goal for Plymouth in Saturday's clash against fellow League One strugglers Gillingham.McCormick made his return from an ankle injury after 14 games out when Plymouth went down 3-1 to Bradford in the FA Cup second round last weekend.Fellow goalkeepers Kyle Letheren and Robbert te Loeke are currently sidelined. Letheren is recovering from thigh surgery, while Te Loeke faces around another four weeks out following a back operation.Victory for Argyle on Saturday would put them level on points with Gillingham and could lift them off the bottom of League One.The Gills will check on striker Conor Wilkinson, who picked up a knee problem in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Oxford.Captain Lee Martin is also being assessed after being forced off during the second half with a tight hamstring.Defenders Alex Lacey and Ben Nugent both came through the full match as they continued to build up match fitness, so should be involved at Home Park.Bradley Garmston is closing in on a return from a hamstring problem, but midfielder Billy Bingham continues his rehabilitation from a broken ankle.

Source: PAR

