Plymouth V Fleetwood Town at Home Park : Match Preview

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

England go into their penultimate World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia on Thursday knowing victory will be enough to

Scotland’s World Cup hopes could be snuffed out if they fail to overcome Slovakia in their penultimate qualifying clash.

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

Plymouth without suspended duo for Fleetwood clashPlymouth remain without the suspended Gary Miller and Sonny Bradley for the visit of Fleetwood.Miller will miss the next three league fixtures following his red card in last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers but Bradley completes his ban at the weekend.Manager Derek Adams replaced Miller with Jakub Sokolik for Tuesday's penalty shoot-out victory over Exeter in the Checkatrade Trophy.If Oscar Threlkeld is passed fit, he could yet compete with Sokolik for selection.Fleetwood manager Uwe Rosler is expected to revert to much of the team that last week lost 3-1 at home to Charlton.He made numerous changes to his starting XI for Tuesday's 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win against Morecambe.Goalkeeper Alex Cairns is prominent among those expected to be recalled.Conor McAleny also hopes to be available having missed out owing to an injured ankle.

