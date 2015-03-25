Plymouth V Fleetwood Town at Home Park : Match Preview

Plymouth remain without the suspended Gary Miller and Sonny Bradley for the visit of Fleetwood.
Miller will miss the next three league fixtures following his red card in last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers but Bradley completes his ban at the weekend.
Manager Derek Adams replaced Miller with Jakub Sokolik for Tuesday's penalty shoot-out victory over Exeter in the Checkatrade Trophy.
If Oscar Threlkeld is passed fit, he could yet compete with Sokolik for selection.
Fleetwood manager Uwe Rosler is expected to revert to much of the team that last week lost 3-1 at home to Charlton.
He made numerous changes to his starting XI for Tuesday's 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win against Morecambe.
Goalkeeper Alex Cairns is prominent among those expected to be recalled.
Conor McAleny also hopes to be available having missed out owing to an injured ankle.
