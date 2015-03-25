 
  1. Football
  2. Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth V Doncaster at Home Park : Match Preview

22 September 2017 02:03
Ryan Edwards back after ban for Plymouth

Defender Ryan Edwards is back after suspension when Plymouth take on Doncaster.

Edwards served a one-match ban following his dismissal against Blackpool but could come straight back in, despite Yann Songo'o keeping a clean sheet when he deputised in the goalless draw with Bury.

Graham Carey will complete his three-match suspension against Rovers.

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has returned to training following a dead leg, but he is not expected to be in contention on Saturday.

Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson has reported no new injury concerns following his side's narrow midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal.

Ferguson made two changes on Wednesday night, with Jordan Houghton and Alfie May replacing John Marquis and Andy Williams and the latter two are hoping to return to the starting line-up.

Striker Liam Mandeville and defender Craig Alcock are also pushing for recalls, but Ferguson is not expected to make too many changes.

Rovers, 19th in the table, have won only one of their first eight league games and are chasing their first win in seven.

Source: PAR

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.