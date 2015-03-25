Plymouth V Doncaster at Home Park : Match Preview

Ryan Edwards back after ban for PlymouthDefender Ryan Edwards is back after suspension when Plymouth take on Doncaster.Edwards served a one-match ban following his dismissal against Blackpool but could come straight back in, despite Yann Songo'o keeping a clean sheet when he deputised in the goalless draw with Bury.Graham Carey will complete his three-match suspension against Rovers.Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has returned to training following a dead leg, but he is not expected to be in contention on Saturday.Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson has reported no new injury concerns following his side's narrow midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal.Ferguson made two changes on Wednesday night, with Jordan Houghton and Alfie May replacing John Marquis and Andy Williams and the latter two are hoping to return to the starting line-up.Striker Liam Mandeville and defender Craig Alcock are also pushing for recalls, but Ferguson is not expected to make too many changes.Rovers, 19th in the table, have won only one of their first eight league games and are chasing their first win in seven.

Source: PAR

