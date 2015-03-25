 
  1. Football
  2. Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth V Bury at Home Park : Match Preview

04 January 2018 09:10
Toumani Diagouraga set for final Plymouth appearance

Toumani Diagouraga could make his final appearance for Plymouth against Bury.

The former Leeds and Brentford midfielder has proved a big hit since signing for the Pilgrims on a short-term deal in October.

But, despite Argyle boss Derek Adams wanting to retain Diagouraga's services, the 30-year-old is expected to move on after the visit of League One's bottom side.

Midfielder Jamie Ness is still working his way back to full fitness following a calf injury.

There could be three new faces in Bury's starting line-up.

Goalkeeper Connor Ripley, defender Peter Clarke and striker James Hanson have all arrived on loan to the bottom-of-the-table Shakers.

Boss Chris Lucketti has seen loanees Alex Whitmore, Jordan Williams and Mihai Dobre all return to their parent clubs, though defender Whitmore is the only one of that trio to have played in the past month.

Stephen Dawson, Danny Mayor and Nathan Cameron (all knee) will all come back into contention for starting spots but Jermaine Beckford and Joe Murphy (both knee) are out.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.