 
  1. Football
  2. Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth V Blackpool at Home Park : Match Preview

11 September 2017 04:31
Graham Carey awaiting outcome of appeal ahead of long trip to Plymouth

Plymouth hope to have Graham Carey available when Blackpool make the long trip to Home Park.

Carey was sent off during the 1-0 defeat to MK Dons on Saturday but the club is hoping he will avoid serving a three-match ban after appealing against the red card.

Fellow midfielder Antoni Sarcevic, however, is suspended and is set to complete his enforced three-game absence on Tuesday night.

Lionel Ainsworth or Ruben Lameiras could be given a chance should Carey's ban stand.

Blackpool will hope Sean Longstaff and Nathan Delfouneso can recover in time for the long trip south.

Injury and illness respectively ruled Longstaff and Delfouneso out of Saturday's goalless draw with Scunthorpe, though the former's Achilles problem is not considered serious and boss Gary Bowyer is hopeful a sickness bug will not spread through his camp.

The Seasiders continue to be without Armand Gnanduillet (thigh), Mark Cullen (hamstring) and Jim McAllister (broken leg).

Gary Bowyer's side are unbeaten in Sky Bet League One since losing at Bradford on the opening day.

Source: PAR

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.