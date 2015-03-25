Plymouth V Blackpool at Home Park : Match Preview

Graham Carey awaiting outcome of appeal ahead of long trip to PlymouthPlymouth hope to have Graham Carey available when Blackpool make the long trip to Home Park.Carey was sent off during the 1-0 defeat to MK Dons on Saturday but the club is hoping he will avoid serving a three-match ban after appealing against the red card.Fellow midfielder Antoni Sarcevic, however, is suspended and is set to complete his enforced three-game absence on Tuesday night.Lionel Ainsworth or Ruben Lameiras could be given a chance should Carey's ban stand.Blackpool will hope Sean Longstaff and Nathan Delfouneso can recover in time for the long trip south.Injury and illness respectively ruled Longstaff and Delfouneso out of Saturday's goalless draw with Scunthorpe, though the former's Achilles problem is not considered serious and boss Gary Bowyer is hopeful a sickness bug will not spread through his camp.The Seasiders continue to be without Armand Gnanduillet (thigh), Mark Cullen (hamstring) and Jim McAllister (broken leg).Gary Bowyer's side are unbeaten in Sky Bet League One since losing at Bradford on the opening day.

