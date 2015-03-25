Plymouth 2-1 Gillingham - 09-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Toumani Diagouraga scored a dramatic 90th-minute winner as Plymouth Argyle soared off the foot of League One to beat basement rivals Gillingham 2-1.
Diagouraga smashed the ball home at the second attempt to claim his first goal for Argyle.
Striker Tom Eaves thought he had scored in the 14th minute as Argyle's emergency on-loan Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos scrambled to hold the striker's shot.
The ball appeared to cross the goal line but the referee - aided by his assistant - waved play on.
Roos is the seventh goalkeeper to start for injury-hit Argyle this season.
Forward Joel Grant fired Plymouth ahead in the 55th minute after latching on to a knock down from recalled, fit-again target man Ryan Taylor, making his first league start since the opening day.
Grant scored from 12 yards out with a low, measured shot into the corner.
The Jamaican international came close to doubling his tally with a thumping edge-of-the-box strike in the 67th minute.
Eaves scored an 84th-minute leveller as Gills fought back from 1-0 down. Eaves latched on to a bouncing through ball before firing home and Diagouraga won it at the death.
