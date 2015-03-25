 
  1. Football
  2. Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth 2-1 Gillingham - 09-Dec-2017 : Match Report

09 December 2017 06:03
Toumani Diagouraga scores late winner as Plymouth move off bottom of table

Toumani Diagouraga scored a dramatic 90th-minute winner as Plymouth Argyle soared off the foot of League One to beat basement rivals Gillingham 2-1.

Diagouraga smashed the ball home at the second attempt to claim his first goal for Argyle.

Striker Tom Eaves thought he had scored in the 14th minute as Argyle's emergency on-loan Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos scrambled to hold the striker's shot.

The ball appeared to cross the goal line but the referee - aided by his assistant - waved play on.

Roos is the seventh goalkeeper to start for injury-hit Argyle this season.

Forward Joel Grant fired Plymouth ahead in the 55th minute after latching on to a knock down from recalled, fit-again target man Ryan Taylor, making his first league start since the opening day.

Grant scored from 12 yards out with a low, measured shot into the corner.

The Jamaican international came close to doubling his tally with a thumping edge-of-the-box strike in the 67th minute.

Eaves scored an 84th-minute leveller as Gills fought back from 1-0 down. Eaves latched on to a bouncing through ball before firing home and Diagouraga won it at the death.

Source: PA

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.