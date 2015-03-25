Plymouth 2-1 Gillingham - 09-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Toumani Diagouraga scores late winner as Plymouth move off bottom of tableToumani Diagouraga scored a dramatic 90th-minute winner as Plymouth Argyle soared off the foot of League One to beat basement rivals Gillingham 2-1.Diagouraga smashed the ball home at the second attempt to claim his first goal for Argyle.Striker Tom Eaves thought he had scored in the 14th minute as Argyle's emergency on-loan Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos scrambled to hold the striker's shot.The ball appeared to cross the goal line but the referee - aided by his assistant - waved play on.Roos is the seventh goalkeeper to start for injury-hit Argyle this season.Forward Joel Grant fired Plymouth ahead in the 55th minute after latching on to a knock down from recalled, fit-again target man Ryan Taylor, making his first league start since the opening day.Grant scored from 12 yards out with a low, measured shot into the corner.The Jamaican international came close to doubling his tally with a thumping edge-of-the-box strike in the 67th minute.Eaves scored an 84th-minute leveller as Gills fought back from 1-0 down. Eaves latched on to a bouncing through ball before firing home and Diagouraga won it at the death.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.