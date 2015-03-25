Plymouth 1-2 Fleetwood Town - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Jordy Hiwula and Amari'i Bell on target as Fleetwood edge PlymouthFleetwood forward Jordy Hiwula and defender Amari'i Bell fired Town to a 2-1 win at League One basement side Plymouth Argyle.Hiwula pounced on a defensive slip by the hosts to fire Fleetwood ahead in the 64th minute.Bell doubled the Fishermen's lead in stoppage time with an angled drive from the left before substitute Alex Fletcher bundled in a last-minute consolation goal for Plymouth.It took a superb off-the-goal-line clearance from Argyle central defender Ryan Edwards to keep out Hiwula's first-half goal-bound effort after he cleverly clipped the ball around goalkeeper Kyle Letheren.Away goalkeeper Alex Cairns had to be on his toes to palm over Gregg Wylde's dipping 30-yard strike in the first half.Hiwula struck to break the deadlock after 64 minutes and nearly made it 2-0 in the 70th minute with a thumping first-time shot that flew inches over the bar from Devante Cole's cutback cross from the right.Basement side Plymouth had their chances, notably with playmaker Graham Carey's 20-yard free-kick forcing a full-length save from Cairns at the start of the second half.

