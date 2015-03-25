Plymouth 1-2 Fleetwood Town - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Fleetwood forward Jordy Hiwula and defender Amari'i Bell fired Town to a 2-1 win at League One basement side Plymouth Argyle.
Hiwula pounced on a defensive slip by the hosts to fire Fleetwood ahead in the 64th minute.
Bell doubled the Fishermen's lead in stoppage time with an angled drive from the left before substitute Alex Fletcher bundled in a last-minute consolation goal for Plymouth.
It took a superb off-the-goal-line clearance from Argyle central defender Ryan Edwards to keep out Hiwula's first-half goal-bound effort after he cleverly clipped the ball around goalkeeper Kyle Letheren.
Away goalkeeper Alex Cairns had to be on his toes to palm over Gregg Wylde's dipping 30-yard strike in the first half.
Hiwula struck to break the deadlock after 64 minutes and nearly made it 2-0 in the 70th minute with a thumping first-time shot that flew inches over the bar from Devante Cole's cutback cross from the right.
Basement side Plymouth had their chances, notably with playmaker Graham Carey's 20-yard free-kick forcing a full-length save from Cairns at the start of the second half.
