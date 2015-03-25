 
  1. Football
  2. Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth 1-2 Fleetwood Town - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

07 October 2017 05:12
Jordy Hiwula and Amari'i Bell on target as Fleetwood edge Plymouth

Fleetwood forward Jordy Hiwula and defender Amari'i Bell fired Town to a 2-1 win at League One basement side Plymouth Argyle.

Hiwula pounced on a defensive slip by the hosts to fire Fleetwood ahead in the 64th minute.

Bell doubled the Fishermen's lead in stoppage time with an angled drive from the left before substitute Alex Fletcher bundled in a last-minute consolation goal for Plymouth.

It took a superb off-the-goal-line clearance from Argyle central defender Ryan Edwards to keep out Hiwula's first-half goal-bound effort after he cleverly clipped the ball around goalkeeper Kyle Letheren.

Away goalkeeper Alex Cairns had to be on his toes to palm over Gregg Wylde's dipping 30-yard strike in the first half.

Hiwula struck to break the deadlock after 64 minutes and nearly made it 2-0 in the 70th minute with a thumping first-time shot that flew inches over the bar from Devante Cole's cutback cross from the right.

Basement side Plymouth had their chances, notably with playmaker Graham Carey's 20-yard free-kick forcing a full-length save from Cairns at the start of the second half.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defeat to Germany

5 things we learned from Northern Ireland’s defe...

World champions Germany’s passage to Russia next summer was secured on Thursday with a third victory over Northern Ireland in 16 months.

Feature Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for England in Russia

Reasons to be cheerful, reasons to be fearful for ...

England’s win against Slovenia sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals, but another lacklustre display suggests Gareth Southgate’s men

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slovakia

5 things we learned from Scotland’s win over Slo...

Scotland kept their World Cup play-off hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over Slovakia on Thursday night.

Feature Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form

Harry Kane’s sparkling run of form...

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

Feature How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup

How England qualified for the 2018 World Cup...

England’s 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley booked their place at next summer’s World Cup.

Feature Five talking points ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix

Five talking points ahead of the Japanese Grand Pr...

Lewis Hamilton heads to Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.