Plymouth 1-1 Rochdale - 28-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Rochdale claim share of spoils at PlymouthRochdale bounced back after conceding just 43 seconds in to claim a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at League One basement side Plymouth.Striker Matt Done - who scored the winner against Bristol Rovers last week - was on target with a superb shot on the spin from 15 yards after 34 minutes.Forward Joel Grant headed Plymouth in front at the far post from Graham Carey's deep cross from the right in the first attack of the game.Done would have increased his tally if not for two superb saves by stand-in goalkeeper Remi Matthews, on emergency loan from Norwich City and making his home debut as Argyle's three senior stoppers are all on the injury list.Matthews was assisted by central defender Sonny Bradley, who made an important shot to block Done's goal-bound 67th-minute shot.At the other end, Calvin Andrew did well to clear the Dale lines as Toumani Diagouraga rounded keeper Josh Lillis but could not find the finishing touch as Andrew swooped in to clear from Grant on the goal-line after 55 minutes.With time running out substitute Gregg Wylde volleyed just wide for the hosts.

Source: PA

