Plymouth 0-3 Doncaster - 23-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Doncaster ease past 10-man PlymouthDarren Ferguson's Doncaster Rovers eased to a 3-0 League One win at Plymouth Argyle, who were reduced to 10 men for a fourth home game in a row.Rovers were three goals to the good before central defender Sonny Bradley was sent off for an off-the-ball incident at an attacking Argyle corner.Andy Butler stooped to head Rovers ahead in the 19th minute after Alfie May's volley was pushed on to the crossbar by goalkeeper Luke McCormick, who could do nothing about the follow-up.John Marquis extended Doncaster's lead on the hour when McCormick failed to hold the Doncaster striker's first effort.May then made it 3-0 in the 73rd minute, steering substitute Rodney Kongolo's cross from the right past McCormick and in off the far post with the deftest of touches.It could have been more for Doncaster - automatically promoted with Plymouth from League Two last season - with skipper James Coppinger and May going close.Argyle's best chance was created by midfielder Antoni Sarcevic whose first-half shot on the run skimmed the bar.

Source: PA

