Pickford Wants Toffees Team-mates To Remove Mistakes From Their Game

02 January 2018 01:43

Jordan Pickford has warned Everton they will have to cut out the "sloppy" mistakes if they are to return to the miserly approach new manager Sam Allardyce has brought to the club.

Pickford had been beaten only twice in seven Premier League games as the Toffees welcomed Allardyce with an impressive unbeaten run, before succumbing to both Bournemouth and Manchester United in quick succession around the turn of the year.

It took top quality strikes from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard to get past Pickford on New Year's Day, but the 23-year-old former Sunderland goalkeeper believes Everton could have done more as a team to keep United at bay.

He told the club's official website, www.evertonfc.com: "He [Allardyce] has brought a good structure and balance to the side.

"I feel like we know where we stand with him. He is all about the basics and that is where we need to start. If we get the basics right, then we can go and play our football.

"We know what Manchester United are capable of doing and they scored two 'worldies'. But the first goal was a mistake from us up the other end of the pitch and we needed to stop it at source.

"The past couple of games have been a bit sloppy from us. We do enough with the gaffer on the training ground two or three days before the game. We do attack vs defence, which is about blocking shots and stopping crosses."

