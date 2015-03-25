 
Phil Jagielka keen to halt Everton slump on return from injury

09 October 2017 11:54

Everton captain Phil Jagielka is pushing for a recall when their Premier League campaign resumes at Brighton on Saturday.

The 35-year-old has missed the last four matches with a hamstring injury but with fellow centre-back Ashley Williams struggling for form, a return to fitness could offer a way back into the side for Jagielka.

"The injury is all good now," the defender told evertonfc.com.

"The Burnley game (the 1-0 league defeat) came a day or two too early, but with the international break, hopefully training will go well and I will be pushing for selection."

Everton have won just once in the Premier League since the opening day of the season and they are just two points above the bottom three.

On the field they have looked devoid of ideas and lacking a cohesive gameplan and Jagielka admits the onus is on the senior players to arrest their slide.

"It is a massive role for the captain, vice-captain and experienced players: to go out there and show that leadership through our performances," he added.

"Hopefully once we get back from the international break we will put together a decent run and everyone will forget about the sticky start we have had."

Source: PA

