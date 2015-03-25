Peterhead 1-5 Forfar: Match Report

Five-star Forfar sweep aside Peterhead to seal promotion to League One
Forfar's 5-1 thrashing of Peterhead earned them promotion to Ladbrokes League One via the play-off final.
Holding a 2-1 advantage from Wednesday's first leg, Forfar took charge with two goals in the opening 17 minutes and never looked back as Peterhead were relegated into the fourth tier.
Forfar's aggregate advantage was extended early on when Lewis Milne converted Jamie Bain's fifth-minute cross and David Cox's close-range finish 12 minutes later left Peterhead with a mountain to climb.
Cox then set up Danny Denholm to make it 3-0 six minutes into the second period and substitute Aiden Malone's back-heeled finish ensured a rout was on.
Scott Brown's goal 12 minutes from time gave the home fans something to cheer, but Forfar still had time to add a fifth when Josh Peters finished off a counter-attacking move to complete a 7-2 aggregate win.
Source: PA