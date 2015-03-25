Peterborough V Wigan at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Callum Chettle the only absentee for PeterboroughPeterborough have a near fully-fit squad ahead of the visit of League One promotion rivals Wigan.Only midfielder Callum Chettle (hamstring) is absent for Posh.Junior Morias and Ricky Miller are in competition to partner Jack Marriott up front.Posh drew at Walsall last Saturday after beating MK Dons in their previous contest.Wigan will be without midfielder Sam Morsy for the trip to London Road through suspension.Morsy incurred a one-match ban after collecting his fifth booking of the season in the victory over Northampton in midweek.His absence could pave the way for Max Power to start for the first time in the league since requesting a transfer over the summer.Forward Nick Powell could return after he limped off against Bristol Rovers last weekend and was not risked on Tuesday.

