 
  1. Football
  2. Peterborough United

Peterborough V Wigan at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

21 September 2017 05:24
Callum Chettle the only absentee for Peterborough

Peterborough have a near fully-fit squad ahead of the visit of League One promotion rivals Wigan.

Only midfielder Callum Chettle (hamstring) is absent for Posh.

Junior Morias and Ricky Miller are in competition to partner Jack Marriott up front.

Posh drew at Walsall last Saturday after beating MK Dons in their previous contest.

Wigan will be without midfielder Sam Morsy for the trip to London Road through suspension.

Morsy incurred a one-match ban after collecting his fifth booking of the season in the victory over Northampton in midweek.

His absence could pave the way for Max Power to start for the first time in the league since requesting a transfer over the summer.

Forward Nick Powell could return after he limped off against Bristol Rovers last weekend and was not risked on Tuesday.

Source: PAR

