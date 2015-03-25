Peterborough V Tranmere at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

No new worries for Posh boss Grant McCannPeterborough manager Grant McCann has no fresh injury concerns for his side's FA Cup clash against Tranmere at the ABAX Stadium.Posh host non-League Rovers, 54 places below them in the English football ladder, for a place in the second round."We won't be underestimating them," said McCann, whose side were knocked out by Chelsea last year. "It's a big match for us as we enjoyed our FA Cup run last season and we want to go on another one."McCann remains without the services of striker Junior Morias, who suffered a serious thigh injury at Oldham in September, but Alex Penny returns after missing last weekend's victory over Shrewsbury through illness.Tranmere striker James Norwood is likely to be fit to play despite sustaining a head injury last weekend.Norwood scored twice in the first half of the 4-2 win over FC Halifax before having to be substituted to have stitches in a nasty-looking head wound.Winger Dylan Mottley-Henry is expected to be involved after his loan from Barnsley was extended until January 2018.Jake Kirby, Jack Dunn (hamstring), James Wallace and Ben Tollitt are long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.