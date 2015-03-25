Peterborough V Shrewsbury at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

Michael Doughty and Ryan Tafazolli fit for PeterborughPeterborough duo Michael Doughty and Ryan Tafazolli have been declared fit to face League One leaders Shrewsbury.Midfielder Doughty has been out of action since the start of the month, while defender Tafazolli missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Scunthorpe.Manager Grant McCann remains without the services of Junior Morias, who suffered a serious thigh injury in last month's defeat at Oldham.However, McCann revealed this week that Morias is recovering well and hopes to have the striker back ahead of schedule.Shrewsbury are waiting on news of the knee injury suffered by defender Junior Brown.The full-back went down clutching his knee during last weekend's victory over Fleetwood, with manager Paul Hurst admitting he feared the worst.Leading scorer Stefan Payne is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up after being among the substitutes for the last two games.Shrewsbury head into the weekend two points clear at the top of the table and remain unbeaten in League One.

Source: PAR

