 
  1. Football
  2. Peterborough United

Peterborough V Shrewsbury at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

27 October 2017 01:11
Michael Doughty and Ryan Tafazolli fit for Peterborugh

Peterborough duo Michael Doughty and Ryan Tafazolli have been declared fit to face League One leaders Shrewsbury.

Midfielder Doughty has been out of action since the start of the month, while defender Tafazolli missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Scunthorpe.

Manager Grant McCann remains without the services of Junior Morias, who suffered a serious thigh injury in last month's defeat at Oldham.

However, McCann revealed this week that Morias is recovering well and hopes to have the striker back ahead of schedule.

Shrewsbury are waiting on news of the knee injury suffered by defender Junior Brown.

The full-back went down clutching his knee during last weekend's victory over Fleetwood, with manager Paul Hurst admitting he feared the worst.

Leading scorer Stefan Payne is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up after being among the substitutes for the last two games.

Shrewsbury head into the weekend two points clear at the top of the table and remain unbeaten in League One.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as