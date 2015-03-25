Peterborough V Rotherham at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Peterborough remain without injured pair Callum Chettle and Jermaine AndersonPeterborough are not expected to change their squad for the Sky Bet League One clash with Rotherham.Posh won 4-1 at Bristol Rovers last weekend and remain without Callum Chettle, Ricky Miller and Jermaine Anderson.Chettle's hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared, while Miller is still serving a six-match suspension for biting during his time at former club Dover.Anderson is back in training but is still three weeks away from match fitness.Rotherham boss Paul Warne will revert back to his full strength side.The Millers thrashed Southend 5-0 last weekend before making 10 changes for the Checkatrade Trophy clash with Manchester City Under-21s.The likes of Lee Frecklington, Ryan Williams, Josh Emmanuel, Joe Mattock, Kieffer Moore and Jamie Proctor will all come back into the side at London Road as the Millers aim for a first away win since April 2015.Striker Jerry Yates is missing with a bruised foot, meaning Jonson Clarke-Harris should feature on the bench.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker