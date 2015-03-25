Peterborough V Rotherham at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

Peterborough are not expected to change their squad for the Sky Bet League One clash with Rotherham.
Posh won 4-1 at Bristol Rovers last weekend and remain without Callum Chettle, Ricky Miller and Jermaine Anderson.
Chettle's hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared, while Miller is still serving a six-match suspension for biting during his time at former club Dover.
Anderson is back in training but is still three weeks away from match fitness.
Rotherham boss Paul Warne will revert back to his full strength side.
The Millers thrashed Southend 5-0 last weekend before making 10 changes for the Checkatrade Trophy clash with Manchester City Under-21s.
The likes of Lee Frecklington, Ryan Williams, Josh Emmanuel, Joe Mattock, Kieffer Moore and Jamie Proctor will all come back into the side at London Road as the Millers aim for a first away win since April 2015.
Striker Jerry Yates is missing with a bruised foot, meaning Jonson Clarke-Harris should feature on the bench.
Source: PAR