Peterborough V Oxford Utd at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

Junior Morias missing for PoshPeterborough will have to do without striker Junior Morias for the the visit of Oxford.Morias was carried off with a thigh injury during the first half of the 3-2 midweek defeat at Oldham, so Idris Kanu could be drafted into the Posh attack.Midfielder Anthony Grant is available again following a one-match suspension, but Gwion Edwards remains sidelined as he recovers from a groin strain.Callum Chettle continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring problem.Oxford boss Pep Clotet could look to make changes following a third straight Sky Bet League One defeat - a 3-0 reverse at Bury on Tuesday night.Forward Agon Mehmeti, midfielder Joe Rothwell and Jack Payne, who is on loan from Huddersfield, could all come into contention.Defender Christian Ribeiro has been out since the start of September with a knee injury, but is back in full training, while striker Jon Obika has been carrying a groin problem.Dutch international Dwight Tiendalli is closing in on a return from his hamstring injury.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.