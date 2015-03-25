 
Peterborough V Milton Keynes Dons at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

11 September 2017 02:39
Anthony Grant banned for Peterborough

Peterborough midfielder Anthony Grant is suspended for the Sky Bet League One clash with MK Dons.

Grant was sent off in the 3-1 defeat by Bradford after committing a second bookable offence and serves a one-game ban.

Summer signing Ricky Miller could make his full debut after replacing Jack Marriott with 30 minutes remaining against Bradford in his first appearance since completing a six-match suspension.

"Ricky looked sharp when he came on. I would have loved to have brought him on at half-time but I just felt we needed to get control of midfield," boss Grant McCann said.

MK Dons will check on the fitness of three players before making the trip to the ABAX Stadium.

On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola and defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell missed the win at Plymouth through illness and injury respectively.

Ed Upson came off injured during the early stages of Saturday's game and the midfielder will be assessed along with Tshibola and Ebanks-Landell.

Chuks Aneke continues to build up his fitness and the forward could be back in first-team contention sometime during September, following an injury-plagued six months.

