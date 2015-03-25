Peterborough V Gillingham at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

Junior Morias is Peterborough's only definite absentee for the Sky Bet League One clash with Gillingham.
Striker Morias faces five months out with a thigh injury.
Gwion Edwards has recovered from a groin problem and Callum Chettle is fit again following a hamstring injury.
The game is Posh's first in two weeks as the Charlton fixture was postponed due to international call-ups.
First-team coach Steve Lovell is set to take over in the Gills dugout following the departure of director of football Peter Taylor, who had been standing in as caretaker boss.
Midfielder Mark Byrne will be available again following suspension, but forward Tom Eaves is serving out a four-match ban.
Gabby Zakuani returns from international duty with Congo, while defender Bradley Garmston could feature for the first time this season following a calf injury.
Midfielder Scott Wagstaff (calf) should also be involved, but defenders Ben Nugent (foot), Luke O'Neill (hamstring) and Alex Lacey (ankle) are doubts.
