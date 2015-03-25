 
  1. Football
  2. Peterborough United

Peterborough V Gillingham at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

12 October 2017 03:16
Junior Morias misses out for Peterborough

Junior Morias is Peterborough's only definite absentee for the Sky Bet League One clash with Gillingham.

Striker Morias faces five months out with a thigh injury.

Gwion Edwards has recovered from a groin problem and Callum Chettle is fit again following a hamstring injury.

The game is Posh's first in two weeks as the Charlton fixture was postponed due to international call-ups.

First-team coach Steve Lovell is set to take over in the Gills dugout following the departure of director of football Peter Taylor, who had been standing in as caretaker boss.

Midfielder Mark Byrne will be available again following suspension, but forward Tom Eaves is serving out a four-match ban.

Gabby Zakuani returns from international duty with Congo, while defender Bradley Garmston could feature for the first time this season following a calf injury.

Midfielder Scott Wagstaff (calf) should also be involved, but defenders Ben Nugent (foot), Luke O'Neill (hamstring) and Alex Lacey (ankle) are doubts.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the