Peterborough V Doncaster at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Peterborough set for changes against illness-ravaged DoncasterPeterborough manager Grant McCann may opt to ring the changes for the visit of Doncaster following his side's disappointing display on Saturday.Posh suffered defeat at MK Dons at the weekend, failing to break down a team who played with nine men for around 55 minutes.Striker Junior Morias made his comeback from a thigh problem as a substitute in that game and could could be handed a start.Defender Jack Baldwin is close to returning from a hamstring issue but midfielder Gwion Edwards (ankle) remains out.Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson could be without several players due to a virus which has swept through his squad.Forward Alfie Beestin and midfielder Rodney Kongolo both missed Friday's home win against Rochdale due to flu-like symptoms and remain doubtful.Striker Alfie May and defender Mathieu Baudry are also affected and Ferguson cancelled Saturday's training session in a bid to control the illness.Defender Craig Alcock, striker Liam Mandeville and winger Matty Blair are pushing for starting places as Rovers chase a fourth straight league win.

