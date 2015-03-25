 
Peterborough V Bradford at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

07 September 2017 05:31
Ricky Miller available to make his Peterborough bow against Bradford

Peterborough must decide whether to involve star signing Ricky Miller in their Sky Bet League One clash with Bradford.

Summer recruit Miller has completed a six-match ban for biting and is available for the first time since his move from Dover.

But with Posh winning four and drawing one of their five league games this season, boss Grant McCann is likely to name an unchanged side.

Peterborough are currently top of the League One table, level on 13 points with Shrewsbury.

Bradford's recent signings Adam Thompson and Shay McCartan are both hoping to be involved.

Centre-half Thompson, on a season-long loan from Bury, and forward McCartan, signed for an undisclosed fee from Accrington, have both returned from international duty with Northern Ireland.

Manager Stuart McCall has no major new injury or suspension worries, but goalkeeper Rouven Sattelmaier remains doubtful due to the hamstring strain which kept him out last week.

Striker Paul Taylor, a free summer signing from Peterborough, is pushing for his first league start against his former club.

