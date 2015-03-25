Peterborough V Blackpool at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

Peterborough midfielder Gwion Edwards a doubt for Blackpool clashPeterborough boss Grant McCann will hope Danny Lloyd can maintain his hot goalscoring form when his side host Blackpool in Sky Bet League Two.The Liverpool-born forward returned to Merseyside and scored a hat-trick during Wednesday's 5-0 FA Cup replay victory at Tranmere to make it four goals in his last two matches - three days after his first league goal for Posh since joining from Stockport last summer.Midfielder Gwion Edwards is a doubt after missing the cup tie with an unspecified knock, with Andrew Hughes ready to deputise if the former Crawley man is not fit.Full-back Liam Shephard is a doubt with a groin injury but striker Junior Morais is definitely missing with a thigh problem.Blackpool are hoping that Kyle Vassell can feature in the match but Gary Bowyer is reluctant to rush his star striker back from injury.Pool's top scorer has missed the last four games but is nearing a return to action after a hamstring injury.Clark Robertson faces being out for several weeks with his foot injury, although fears that it would keep him sidelined until the New Year have been eased.Colin Daniel (groin) could also miss out again as Blackpool go in search of their first league win since beating Bury over a month ago.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.