Peterborough V Blackburn at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

Peterborough will make a late decision on Ryan Tafazolli and Leo Da Silva Lopes for the visit of Blackburn.
Both men picked up knocks in the Checkatrade Trophy win over Southend but returned to training on Friday and boss Grant McCann hopes they will be fit.
Liam Shephard has had a setback in his recovery from a groin injury and now faces an extra two weeks out.
Forward Junior Morias (thigh) remains out.
Blackburn's Elliott Bennett begins his four-match ban after picking up a second red card of the season.
Bennett's absence could open the door for Craig Conway, who could make his return after more than two months out with a hamstring strain.
Harry Chapman (hamstring) and Ben Gladwin (knee) are out but there is a surfeit of options in attack.
Dominic Samuel and Danny Graham both scored in the FA Cup game against Crewe, with Joe Nuttall also vying for the centre-forward slot.
