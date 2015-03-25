Peterborough V Blackburn at ABAX Stadium : Match Preview

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Peterborough pair to face late checks ahead of Blackburn gamePeterborough will make a late decision on Ryan Tafazolli and Leo Da Silva Lopes for the visit of Blackburn.Both men picked up knocks in the Checkatrade Trophy win over Southend but returned to training on Friday and boss Grant McCann hopes they will be fit.Liam Shephard has had a setback in his recovery from a groin injury and now faces an extra two weeks out.Forward Junior Morias (thigh) remains out.Blackburn's Elliott Bennett begins his four-match ban after picking up a second red card of the season.Bennett's absence could open the door for Craig Conway, who could make his return after more than two months out with a hamstring strain.Harry Chapman (hamstring) and Ben Gladwin (knee) are out but there is a surfeit of options in attack.Dominic Samuel and Danny Graham both scored in the FA Cup game against Crewe, with Joe Nuttall also vying for the centre-forward slot.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker