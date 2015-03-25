Peterborough new signing Ricky Miller explains bite which led to six-game ban

New Peterborough striker Ricky Miller has claimed he was forced into biting an opponent because he was being held in a headlock at the time and was "struggling to breathe".

Miller was found guilty of violent conduct by the Football Association on Wednesday while playing for his previous club Dover in a National League match at Guiseley in March.

The 28-year-old was banned for the first six matches of next season - a decision which Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony described as "unfortunate news".

But prolific scorer Miller, who joined his hometown club Peterborough last month, says he was forced into his actions because of the behaviour of a Guiseley opponent.

"I would just like to take this opportunity to put into a bit of context the six-match ban that I have received from the Football Association relating to an incident while playing for Dover Athletic at the back end of last season," Miller said in a statement on Peterborough's website.

"Whilst I apologise for my actions, I was in a situation in which I was struggling to breathe.

"I was being held in a headlock by an opponent for six seconds, and felt it was my only option to get out of it which was acknowledged by the Football Association.

"It is important to put the incident into a bit of context because I am aware without knowing the full story, people can make judgements, which are not accurate.

"It will be frustrating to miss the start of the season, but I will be working extremely hard during the pre-season campaign to get myself in the best possible shape to be ready for when I can be called upon for selection.

"I am delighted to be playing for Peterborough United Football Club. Everybody has made me feel welcome and I am looking forward to repaying the faith shown in me."

Miller joined Sky Bet League One Peterborough on a three-year deal after making his name in the National League.

The former Luton player won the competition's player of the year award after netting 42 goals in 43 games last term - a haul which included five hat-tricks.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.