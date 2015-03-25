Peterborough 3-2 Wigan - 23-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Jack Marriott claims late winner as Posh edge LaticsJack Marriott fired Peterborough to a 3-2 victory over fellow League One high-flyers Wigan as a terrific clash came complete with a dramatic finish.Marriott collected a Chris Forrester pass and steered a fine finish past Latics keeper Jamie Jones in the 89th minute to seal maximum points at the ABAX Stadium.The deadlock was broken by Wigan thanks to a moment of massive fortune as Michael Jacobs' long-range drive took a double deflection on its way past a wrong-footed Jonathan Bond in the 33rd minute.But their lead was wiped out two minutes into the second half when Junior Morias blasted past Jones after an Andrew Hughes cross deflected into his path.And that's the way it stayed until three more goals arrived in an explosive finale.Morias brilliantly put Posh ahead with a 25-yard strike with six minutes to go but their lead proved short-lived as substitute Ryan Colclough tucked away a corner to pull Wigan level.But there was no way back for the visitors after Marriott struck the decisive blow with his seventh goal of the season as Posh leapfrogged their opponents into second place.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.