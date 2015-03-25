Peterborough 2-3 Blackburn - 09-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Bradley Dack bags brace as Blackburn claim comeback win at PeterboroughBlackburn racked up a fifth-straight league victory to nudge into third place in the League One table by coming from behind to win 3-2 at Peterborough.Charlie Mulgrew and a Bradley Dack brace sealed the win after Posh's Steven Taylor had pinched an early opener.In-form Rovers went straight on the front foot and were denied an early lead by both wasteful finishing and the brilliance of Posh keeper Jonathan Bond.Dack teed up Richie Smallwood to cross for Dominic Samuel, but the Rovers front man somehow planted a free header from six yards out over the bar.Dack then volleyed high and wide after a clever Samuel knock-down as the visitors pressed on.Then Dack was thwarted by Bond's stunning double save before the hosts took a shock 11th-minute lead against the run of play.Marcus Maddison was the Posh provider as veteran defender Taylor lost his marker to power in a far-post header from his corner.The goal rocked Blackburn and Grant McCann's men grew into the game to hold their lead without too many more scares until half-time.Yet it was a different story after the break as Tony Mowbray's rejuvenated troops hit back with three goals in the opening 13 minutes.Rovers captain Mulgrew turned in Dack's 48th-minute corner to level. Incredibly, it was the Scottish defender's fifth goal in his last four League One games.Dack finally got on the scoresheet four minutes later by smashing home Richie Smallwood's pass.Yet Dack's second goal was pure class, as he finished off a breathtaking counter-attack with a cool first-time finish from Marcus Antonsson's cross.Jack Marriott hit a stoppage-time consolation from substitute Danny Lloyd's cross, only for Posh skipper Jack Baldwin to pick up a second yellow card for a foul on Dack.The result sees the visitors move up to third, level on points with second-placed Shrewsbury as Posh drop down three spots to 10th.

Source: PA

