 
  1. Football
  2. Peterborough United

Peterborough 1-0 Shrewsbury - 28-Oct-2017 : Match Report

28 October 2017 06:00
Marcus Maddison effort enough as Peterborough shock Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury saw their unbeaten start to the season brought to an end by a moment of Marcus Maddison magic in a 1-0 defeat at Peterborough.

The League One leaders tasted defeat for the first time in their 16th outings of the campaign when being beaten by a Posh side collecting a first victory in six games.

The match was settled by a spectacular Maddison strike which may not to bettered all season at this level.

The attacking ace launched an astonishing 40-yard half-volley past Dean Henderson in the 14th minute to claim his fifth goal of the season.

Shrewsbury were denied a quick reply when Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond pulled off a full-stretch save to keep out Carlton Morris' header.

The visitors created little until Alex Rodman saw a late shot parried away by Bond before substitute Lennell John-Lewis' header was hacked off the line by Gwion Edwards.

But only a smart Henderson save to deny Jack Marriott and an Aristote Nsiala block to keep out Edwards' follow up prevented Posh from striking again in an exciting finish.

Source: PA

