Peter Moore set to begin role as Liverpool chief executive

31 May 2017 10:39

Liverpool's new chief executive Peter Moore officially begins work on Thursday with his first task being to help manager Jurgen Klopp be more competitive on the pitch.

Moore, former chief competition officer of gaming company EA Sports, has been brought in purely in a business role with football operations - including transfer negotiations and player contracts - undertaken by sporting director Michael Edwards.

It means Moore, who also has experience of senior roles at Microsoft, SEGA and Reebok, will be able to concentrate on the financial side and fill the vacuum there has been since predecessor Ian Ayre's departure in February put even more focus on Klopp as the club's only real public figure.

While Moore will not be involved in transfers he still has to ratify all expenditure and Press Association Sport understands that will mean fully backing Klopp in this summer's transfer window as the manager looks to significantly strengthen the squad for a return to the Champions League.

The Liverpool-born 62-year-old is a boyhood fan but that will not mean he will be signing off on lavish spending as it is understood he is a firm believer in owners Fenway Sports Group's established policy of finding value for money in the transfer market.

However, with Klopp targeting the likes of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita that could still see a Â£100million outlay in the summer.

Source: PA

