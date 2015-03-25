Peter Bosz appointed head coach at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have appointed Ajax boss Peter Bosz as their new head coach.

The 53-year-old, who led Ajax to the Europa League final in his sole season in charge of the Amsterdammers, has signed a two-year deal to succeed Thomas Tuchel, who left the club last week following a rift with club bosses.

Dortmund said on Twitter: "Peter Bosz will be BVB's new head coach. Contract to 2019."

Bosz, who will face the media on Tuesday afternoon, was under contract at the Amsterdam ArenA until 2019, so Dortmund have had to agree a compensation package to secure his services.

Ajax confirmed on their official website that an agreement had been reached with Dortmund, with general manager Edwin van der Sar describing it as a "good deal".

The former Manchester United goalkeeper said: "I have mixed feelings about this move. When we brought Peter to Ajax last summer it was not the intention that the partnership would end after one year.

"We have had a great season, especially in the Europa League. As with our players, the coach also attracts the attention of clubs from Europe's top leagues."

Bosz guided an exciting young Ajax side to their first European final in 21 years, where they were beaten by Manchester United, but missed out on the Eredivisie title by a point to Feyenoord and ended the season without silverware.

The former Holland midfielder's only previous coaching job outside his home country was a brief stint in charge of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv before he took over at Ajax.

Dortmund finished third in the Bundesliga last term to qualify for the Champions League, and also won the DFB-Pokal, but Bosz will have his work cut out to challenge the dominance of Bayern Munich.

Source: PA

