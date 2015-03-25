 
  1. Football
  2. Fifa

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero to miss 2018 World Cup after being handed drugs ban

08 December 2017 12:24

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will miss the 2018 World Cup after testing positive for a prohibited substance to earn a one-year ban from football.

The former Bayern Munich and Hamburg striker, 33, was provisionally suspended by FIFA on November 3 after testing positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine and the 12-month suspension period will start on that date.

A statement released by FIFA on Friday said Guerrero had violated Article 6 of the governing body's anti-doping regulations, thus contravening Article 63 of the FIFA disciplinary code.

Guerrero was tested after Peru's World Cup qualifier against Argentina on October 5, a match that finished goalless in Buenos Aires.

As a result of his provisional suspension he missed Peru's World Cup qualifying play-offs against New Zealand, yet the South Americans prevailed in his absence to reach next year's finals in Russia.

Guerrero has 86 caps for his country, scoring 32 goals.

Source: PA

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.