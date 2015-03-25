Peru captain Paolo Guerrero to miss 2018 World Cup after being handed drugs ban

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will miss the 2018 World Cup after testing positive for a prohibited substance to earn a one-year ban from football.

The former Bayern Munich and Hamburg striker, 33, was provisionally suspended by FIFA on November 3 after testing positive for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine and the 12-month suspension period will start on that date.

A statement released by FIFA on Friday said Guerrero had violated Article 6 of the governing body's anti-doping regulations, thus contravening Article 63 of the FIFA disciplinary code.

Guerrero was tested after Peru's World Cup qualifier against Argentina on October 5, a match that finished goalless in Buenos Aires.

As a result of his provisional suspension he missed Peru's World Cup qualifying play-offs against New Zealand, yet the South Americans prevailed in his absence to reach next year's finals in Russia.

Guerrero has 86 caps for his country, scoring 32 goals.

Source: PA

