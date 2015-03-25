 
  1. Football
  2. Arsenal

Per Mertesacker to retire at end of season and take up Arsenal academy role

07 July 2017 12:55

Arsenal have confirmed German defender Per Mertesacker is to take over as academy manager in a year's time.

The 32-year-old World Cup winner is the club captain and will continue to be part of the first-team squad this season "while developing his knowledge and understanding of the Academy", the Gunners said in a statement on their website.

Luke Hobbs is set to continue to lead the Arsenal Academy through the 2017/18 campaign.

Mertesacker, who joined Arsenal from Werder Bremen in August 2011, is excited about his new role.

"This is the start of an exciting new chapter for me and I am delighted that I will be able to stay part of the Arsenal family," Mertesacker said.

"This season I will remain fully focused on my job with the team and am looking forward to a successful last season on the pitch. After that, I look forward to the exciting challenge of helping produce young players good enough to play for the Arsenal first team."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who penned a new two-year contract extension after guiding the team to FA Cup success over Premier League champions Chelsea at Wembley, believes Mertesacker is well suited to taking his first steps of a coaching career.

"Per is an exceptional character who is a great example for young players. He is a deep thinker about the game and committed to helping players fulfil their potential," Wenger said.

"He will be an inspirational figure for everyone connected with the academy."

Source: PA

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New ...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's third Test in Auckland to claim a first series victory over world champions New Zealand since 1971.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battle...

Saturday's third Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature County Championship wrap

County Championship wrap...

The latest round of Specsavers County Championship fixtures drew to a close on Thursday, with neither Hampshire nor Yorkshire getting

Feature 5 things you might not know about Andy Murray

5 things you might not know about Andy Murray's Wi...

Andy Murray will take on flashy Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.

Feature When Britain had five players in the third round at Wimbledon

When Britain had five players in the third round a...

Four British players have reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time since 1997 - when five made it that far.