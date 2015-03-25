 
Pep Guardiola offers positive update on Vincent Kompany injury

27 October 2017 04:10

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany is expected to be back in training within the next seven to 10 days, boss Pep Guardiola has revealed.

The 31-year-old Belgian centre-back has visited doctor Ramon Cugat in Barcelona in an attempt to get to the bottom of his latest injury issue.

Kompany has not featured for City since August having sustained a calf problem while on international duty, with Guardiola admitting last week he was unsure when he would be available for selection again.

However, speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Brom, Guardiola offered a more certain timescale.

“He just travelled to see Ramon to see how his injury is and it’s much better,” the City manager said. “I think in the next 10 days, one week to 10 days, he’ll be coming back. It’s a muscular injury.”

Prior to November’s international break, City face Napoli in a midweek Champions League encounter before hosting Arsenal on the Sunday, by which point Kompany may have returned to training.

While City’s senior side will be bidding to win an eighth straight Premier League game, some of their junior counterparts are set to be involved in the Under-17 World Cup final when England face Spain in India.

Captain Joel Latibeaudiere, goalkeeper Curtis Anderson and influential midfielder Phil Foden all played for England in the semi-final victory over Brazil.

Of that trio, it is 17-year-old Foden who is garnering the most attention and while he has not featured for Guardiola yet, he has been on the bench and trained with the senior group.

Guardiola revealed he decided not to recall the midfielder from the tournament so he could be involved in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Wolves, with Borussia Dortmund having taken ex-City youngster Jadon Sancho back to hand him his Bundesliga debut last weekend.

“Phil is training with us, like Brahim (Diaz),” Guardiola added. “Joel came sometimes when we have training sessions but, regularly, Phil and Brahim are with us.

“Phil had the opportunity to stay here with us and maybe play in the previous game against Wolves, but we believe that when these guys have the opportunity to play in a World Cup against Brazil, Germany, Spain, Italy, for them it’s an amazing opportunity to compete at a high level at their age, in a big competition and grow. The development will be really good.

“We are so happy for Phil, for Joel, for the goalkeeper (Curtis Anderson).

“It’s good for English football. The last tournaments, not just under-17s but under-20s, they got to the final, that’s fantastic for English football. Of course we are so happy, big congratulations to the team.

“The final will not be easy because Spain in the last decade has dominated world football and European football in all categories, but it’s good. We’ll try to watch it.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

