Pep Guardiola hoping Ederson will make swift return after Sadio Mane collision

09 September 2017 04:24

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful goalkeeper Ederson did not sustain any broken bones in the clash with Sadio Mane which saw the Liverpool forward sent off in the 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

The Senegal international caught the Brazilian late in the first half with a high foot in the face as the goalkeeper raced out of his area to head the ball clear a fraction of a second before Mane tried to reach it at full stretch.

Referee Jon Moss had no hesitation in issuing a red card and, after several minutes' treatment, Ederson was carried off on a stretcher to be examined by City's medical staff, although he returned to the bench before the end of the game.

City said the summer signing had not suffered concussion and Guardiola was hopeful he would return to action quickly.

"I think it has not broken the bone. That is so important," the Catalan said.

"He will be more beautiful after that. Hopefully he can come back as soon as possible.

"Of course it was not intentional from Mane. He didn't see him but the impact was hard.

"Hopefully he can work and stay. Maybe he will not play in the next game."

Source: PA

