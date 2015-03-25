Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City will not need to spend big again next summer

Pep Guardiola claims there will be no immediate repeat of this summer's lavish spending at Manchester City.

City have spent more than £200million on a squad revamp following last season's underwhelming campaign.

There have been five major new signings in Ederson, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Danilo, and further additions have not been ruled out.

It has been another strong showing of City's financial muscle but Guardiola insists the club have only paid market rates and such major rebuilding work is a one-off.

Guardiola said: "Hopefully next season I will be here and we are not going to spend how we spent this season. I assure you that.

"We finished the contracts of five or six players and in the last six or seven years Manchester City didn't buy full-backs, so we had to buy full-backs.

"We bought three and the market is so demanding right now, for all the teams around the world, not just for Manchester City.

"We needed to do that this summer because it was one of the oldest teams in Europe, not just the Premier League. This group of players is going to stay for a long time at Manchester City."

Guardiola also pointed out City were not alone in the high-spending stakes during a summer which has seen the world transfer record smashed with Neymar's Â£200.6million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

On the domestic front, Manchester United signed Romelu Lukaku in a deal that could amount to Â£90million while Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton have also paid some big fees.

Guardiola said: "It is not just us. We spent, of course, but all the teams spent - except maybe Tottenham.

"We did it earlier, so we were lucky because now it would be so much more expensive with what has happened in the last weeks.

"That is why the club was clever to do that because we anticipated what we needed and we tried to do our best, not just for next season but the future."

Guardiola believes the Neymar deal has over-inflated the market to levels that cannot be maintained.

"I think sooner or later it is going to finish," he said. "It is unsustainable."

City open their Premier League campaign on Saturday with a trip to newly-promoted Brighton.

Guardiola's side have been installed as title favourites but the former Barcelona boss is not taking anything for granted and anticipates a tough start.

He said: "Last season we were favourites too and finished 15 points behind and, from my experience as a manager, always in the beginning of the season, the new teams are the toughest ones.

"I saw last season how tough the league is - it doesn't matter who the top teams are. Every game is a battle, especially with the teams who arrive in the first four, five or six games - they are so complicated, especially away. It will not be easy but we travel to win the game."

Source: PA

