Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been asked to explain his version of events following his animated post-match conversation with Southampton’s Nathan Redmond.

The Football Association on Friday said it had sought observations from Guardiola, who has until December 4 to respond.

Premier League leaders City won 2-1 through Raheem Sterling’s stoppage time goal.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

