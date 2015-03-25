 
Pedro Caixinha urges Rangers to put on a show against Sheffield Wednesday

27 July 2017 03:09

Pedro Caixinha wants Rangers to put on a show for the travelling fans in Sunday's friendly at Sheffield Wednesday.

A Light Blue army will make their way to Hillsborough for the clash against the Championship outfit.

The Ibrox men beat Watford 2-1 in a closed-doors friendly on Wednesday night and boss Caixinha is hoping they put their best foot forward again when the turnstiles are opened in Yorkshire.

He told the club's website: "Over the next couple of days we will recover the boys.

"We felt some touches along the game, so we have three days now to totally recover them.

"With these levels of confidence, we just need to prepare the approach for Sunday at a stadium which will be crowded with 10,000 of our supporters.

"We want to show to them we are growing as a team, we are getting the momentum and we are getting to a good level.

"We want to show also we are getting ready to start the league - that's the main point, that's the main idea and the boys are getting that."

Striker Martyn Waghorn bagged a late winner against the Premier League outfit after Portuguese winger Daniel Candeias' strike was cancelled out by Stefano Okaka.

Caixinha said: "Martyn is a hard worker who always gives his maximum. He is a guy we like a lot and it is always important for the strikers to score goals to get their confidence levels up as well."

Source: PA

