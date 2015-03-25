 
Paul Pogba shows off his dancing skills

26 October 2017 01:55

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has danced back into the club’s Carrington training ground following his recent trip to Miami.

The France midfielder has been stepping up his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained during United’s Champions League win over Basel on September 12 in the United States, keeping fans up to date on social media.

If Jesse Lingard’s Instagram story is anything to go by, then Pogba is closing in on full fitness.

Lingard has videoed Pogba performing the same ‘flute’ celebration that the forward adopted after scoring twice in United’s midweek Carabao Cup win at Swansea.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

