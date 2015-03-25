 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Paul Pogba restored to Manchester United starting line-up for Newcastle clash

18 November 2017 06:54

Paul Pogba returned to the starting line-up while Zlatan Ibrahamovic was on the bench for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Newcastle.

France midfielder Pogba has been out of action for the past two months with a hamstring injury while Ibrahamovic has not featured since suffering knee ligament damage in April.

The Swedish striker, whose initial contract at United expired at the end of last season, signed a new deal with the club in the summer.

Marcos Rojo, also sidelined with a knee injury since April, was named on the bench against the Magpies while defender Victor Lindelof made a first league start for United.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as