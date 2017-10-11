 
Paul Pogba gives positive injury update

11 October 2017 11:10

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has given a positive injury update to fans on his Instagram page.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined for the past month with a hamstring injury but posted videos which showed him running on a treadmill and working out in the gym.

Pogba shared footage of himself running on a treadmill (Paul Pogba/Instagram)
The news is a boost for Jose Mourinho’s side ahead of their Premier League visit to Anfield on Saturday, although that game is expected to be too soon for the Frenchman.

Mourinho has previously described Pogba’s injury as “long term” but no specific comeback target has been made public.

Pogba appeared to be showing the strength in his hamstring in the videos (Paul Pogba/Instagram)
The Portuguese will hope the France international is closing in on a return after midfielder Marouane Fellaini suffered a knee injury while on international duty with Belgium and is expected to be ruled out for a fortnight.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

