Paul Cook Has No New Injury Concerns For Wigan's Game Against Charlton

Wigan boss Paul Cook has no new injury or suspension worries for his side's home game against Charlton.

Cook named an unchanged starting line-up for the goalless home draw against Shrewsbury on Boxing Day, but may want to make one or two changes.

Winger Ryan Colclough is hoping to feature after recovering from illness - he was left out of the squad against Shrewsbury - while Ivan Toney and Max Power are also pushing for recalls.

Defender Craig Morgan (hip), goallkeeper Jamie Jones (shoulder) and midfielder Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) are still out.

Leon Best, Chris Solly and Mark Marshall will be monitored by Charlton ahead of the trip.

Best and Solly missed the 3-1 defeat at Southend on Boxing Day with calf injuries, while Marshall also sat out the game after sustaining a knock against Blackpool.

Boss Karl Robinson described his side's display at Roots Hall as "atrocious", "appalling" and "naive" and had his players watching a video nasty of the match at 7am on Wednesday.

With that in mind, the likes of Johnnie Jackson and Harry Lennon could be restored to the starting line-up.

Source: PA-WIRE

