Paul Clement vows not to sell Swansea's best players this summer

21 May 2017 07:09

Paul Clement insisted Swansea do not have to sell their best players this summer in seeking to build on their excellent second half of the season.

Swansea were bottom of the table with 12 points from 19 games when Clement became the club's third manager of the campaign at the start of January.

Sunday's closing 2-1 home victory over West Brom gave them 29 points from Clement's 19 games and lifted them to 15th place in the Premier League table.

"We want to keep our best players and strengthen, not get weaker," Clement said. "We're not a club that needs to sell."

Asked specifically about the future of Iceland playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson - who has been linked with Everton and Tottenham in recent days - Clement said: "It's very clear for us.

"We don't want to sell him or any of our best players. We want to keep them here, we want to strengthen and I think he, Fernando (Llorente) and the others have enjoyed the second half of the season.

"They can see this is a club that shouldn't have been fighting relegation, they should have been doing a lot better."

Swansea's majority shareholders Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien were present as second-half goals from Jordan Ayew, his first for the club, and Llorente s ecured a 2-1 win after Jonny Evans' headed opener for West Brom.

Clement is due to meet with the American owners on Monday to discuss the plans for next season, and Swansea will have nearly an extra Â£4million in the budget after their final-day victory.

Swansea pocketed an extra Â£3.8m for climbing above Burnley and Watford into 15th place on the final day, picking up Â£11.5m in total Premier League prize money.

"Of course it (extra money) helps, not only with players but also the infrastructure; better pitches, better travel, better hotels," Clement said.

"These are all marginal things that can make a difference for a club like ours where every game is so tight.

"You're looking to get the best out of the players you have.

"I look forward to meeting the owners to discuss how they think we've done and what needs to be done moving forwards."

West Brom's end to the campaign was in direct contrast to that of Swansea's. This was their ninth defeat in 12 matches, only one of which they won.

Having spent so much of the season in eighth position, West Brom finished 10th.

"We need to improve both ends of the pitch," Baggies boss Tony Pulis said ahead of meeting club owner Guochuan Lai in China this week.

"The opportunities and chances when we are in control of the game need to be taken.

"And their first goal is a third division goal, Sigurdsson has great quality but our marking is absolutely shocking.

"That's what has happened, we have been leading games this year and not been able to see it out.

"But to finish 10th is unbelievable, as we've got the smallest squad and one of the smallest budgets in the Premier League."

