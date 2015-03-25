 
  1. Football
  2. Swansea City

Paul Clement hoping for 'quick resolution' to Gylfi Sigurdsson situation

02 August 2017 04:08

Swansea head coach Paul Clement hopes a decision about Gylfi Sigurdsson's future will be made by the end of the week.

The Swans have rejected two bids from Everton - with the last believed to be worth £45million - for the Iceland midfielder.

Sigurdsson missed the club's tour to the United States after withdrawing following interest from the Toffees, with the club saying he was "not in the right frame of mind".

The 27-year-old has since rejoined training but will not feature in Swansea's next friendly.

Clement suggests a decision is near, saying: "He will not play against Sampdoria on Saturday. Talks are still going on and hopefully we are going to get some news in the next couple of days."

After an open training session at the Liberty Stadium, Clement told the assembled media: "The deal needs to be the best for all parties involved, we have got a very important season coming up.

"We know what happened last season - if you don't make a good start - and we don't want that to happen again."

Swansea are believed to want Â£50m for Sigurdsson, but with Everton unwilling to match that valuation there have been reports they will offer England Under-20 World Cup-winning right-back Callum Connolly as a makeweight.

A cash-plus-player deal would be acceptable to Clement.

"Assuming it is the right player coming our way and it is someone we are interested in and fills a need in our squad. Those deals will always have potential," he added.

"I hope it is done today, either way, whether that is selling or not, but we need a quick resolution to the situation."

Source: PA

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic

5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic...

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United in deal believed to be in the region of £40million.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's