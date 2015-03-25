Paul Clement backs Tammy Abraham to thrive on international stage

Tammy Abraham will cope with the spotlight of an England call-up, according to his Swansea boss Paul Clement.

Striker Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, has started only nine Premier League games - all at Swansea this season - but the 20-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate's England squad on Wednesday for the November friendlies against Germany and Brazil at Wembley.

Abraham's promotion from the under-21s comes after he last month dismissed reports that he was to switch allegiance and play for Nigeria, who he qualifies for through his father.

"Tammy has been picked on merit," head coach Clement said.

"I am very pleased for Tammy and it is also very good news for Swansea and his parent club Chelsea.

"I think he will cope well because he is a confident young man.

"He needs to make sure he stays grounded and takes it in his stride.

"People who are close to him, his family, myself and the staff here at the club, will try and help him do that."

Abraham becomes only the second Swansea player to be selected for an England squad after midfielder Jonjo Shelvey was called up in October 2014.

He made two substitute appearances for Chelsea in May 2016 before spending last season on loan at Bristol City, where he scored 26 goals.

Abraham has scored five goals since joining Swansea on a season-long loan last summer, four of them in the Premier League.

"His goalscoring is the main reason why he has been selected," Clement said.

"But in recent games he has shown his all-round game is developing with his back to goal play and the assist against Arsenal last week.

"He is making positive steps and defensively he has been more connected with the team.

"Every level he has played at he has shown he can score goals and contribute.

"He has started well here and now he has taken that next step because just getting into that England squad is hard.

"He has had a good attitude and worked hard and it (the 2018 World Cup) will be a possibility for him now."

Abraham will continue to lead the Swansea attack against Brighton on Saturday, with Clement's side seeking to improve on their poor home form.

Swansea have already lost to Manchester United, Newcastle, Watford and Leicester at the Liberty Stadium this season and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

"We are very aware we need to start the game well," Clement said.

"We did that against Huddersfield (when Swansea won 2-0) and we need to get out of the blocks quickly again.

"This is a very similar situation to that game, we needed to perform in that one and we did."

