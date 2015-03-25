 
Paul Clement backs Swansea striker Tammy Abraham to start scoring soon

21 August 2017 11:54

Tammy Abraham has been backed to deliver as Swansea seek to find their scoring touch in the Carabao Cup.

Swansea h ave fired blanks in their opening two Premier League games and on-loan Chelsea youngster Abraham has yet to manage an attempt on goal.

But head coach Paul Clement believes the England Under-21 striker will soon discover the form which saw him score 26 goals at Bristol City last season.

"I think both Tammy and Jordan (Ayew) needed to do better when the ball was played forward to them (against United)," Clement said.

"This was Tammy's second game at this level, aside from two substitute appearances at Chelsea. He is now starting Premier League games.

"It is going to be a brilliant learning experience for him, but at the same time he is not here on work experience.

"He is here to deliver. He knows that and I am sure it is a matter of time before he is scoring goals."

Clement plans to field a strong side away to Sky Bet League One opponents MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Swansea lost 4-0 to Manchester United on Saturday and Clement wants a confidence-booster ahead of the league trip to Crystal Palace.

"We have to get our confidence back so I don't want to make sweeping changes and all of a sudden have a poor performance on Tuesday," Clement said.

"The club won the competition a few years ago and we are going to put a strong team out."

