Patrick Roberts targets Champions League last 16 after rejoining Celtic

Returning winger Patrick Roberts hopes Celtic can spring a surprise on their Champions League rivals by booking a slot in the last 16.

The 20-year-old has convinced Manchester City bosses to allow him to return to Parkhead for a second loan spell after his part in last year's 'Invincibles' triumph.

The talented wideman made his mark as Brendan Rodgers' side completed the domestic campaign undefeated, b ut now he is setting his sights on progress in Europe.

The Hoops have landed a mouthwatering draw that will see them take on Bayern Munich, PSG and Anderlecht over the coming weeks.

Big names like Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski and PSG's Â£200million world-record signing Neymar will be among the stars running out at Celtic Park.

But Roberts reckons it would be foolish to write off their chances of shocking one of their big-spending rivals by pinching a slot in the knock-out stages.

"Being in the Champions League gives us players a big buzz and I can't wait to get started," said the England Under-20 cap.

"It's a good draw, we enjoy playing against these kind of teams. They will come here and face some big pressure with the fans and the way we play as a team.

"Hopefully we can be a surprise package this year.

"Of course we have a realistic chance of qualifying out of the group. You have to play the best teams in Europe anyway if you want to go far, so we will take it in our stride."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.