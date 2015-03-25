Patrice Evra thanks 'all real Marseille fans' for support in wake of suspension

Patrice Evra has thanked 'all real Marseille fans' for the support he has received in the wake of last week's incident which saw him suspended by the Ligue 1 side after aiming a kick at one of the club's supporters.

The former France captain was sent off before Thursday's Europa League tie against Vitoria after lashing out at a Marseille fan in a heated confrontation prior to the match in Portugal.

Evra, who had been named among the substitutes for the match, was suspended by Marseille the following day ahead of possible disciplinary action and sat out Sunday's 5-0 home league win over Caen.

Ahead of that match, some Marseille fans held up banners criticising the ex-Manchester United defender with messages such as "Evra go away", "respect supporters", and "we do not want you in our colours".

Following the game, Evra took to Instagram to praise his team-mates for the win, and thank the fans who have supported him.

The 36-year-old wrote: "Great result tonight well done guys I'm really proud of you ?thanks to all real olympique Marseille fans I'm receiving soo much support from them."

UEFA announced on Friday that Evra would miss "at least one match" following his red card against Vitoria, with the organisation's disciplinary body set to discuss his case at its next meeting on November 10.

Later on the same day, Marseille said in a statement: ''Jacques-Henri Eyraud, president of Marseille, met Patrice Evra today and informed him of his lay-off with immediate effect and a summons to an interview prior to a possible disciplinary sanction ."

The club added t hat there had been "unacceptable behaviour" from some fans who subjected Evra and his team-mates to "hateful attacks" but said: "As a professional and experienced player, Patrice Evra could not respond in such an inappropriate way."

Evra is almost certain to face a more severe sanction from UEFA following scenes reminiscent of Eric Cantona's kung-fu kick at Selhurst Park in 1995.

Video footage showed Evra aiming the kick at the Marseille fan as visiting players and supporters, who had seemingly scaled barriers to reach the advertising hoardings at the Estadio D Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes, confronted each other at the side of the pitch. He was then ushered away by a team-mate.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.