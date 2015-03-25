 
Patrice Evra sent off before kick-off for lashing out at Marseille fan

02 November 2017 09:43

Marseille’s former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra appeared to kick a fan in the head in a heated confrontation before his side’s Europa League match in Portugal on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old, named as a substitute for the Ligue 1 side’s fixture away to Vitoria, was sent off even before the game got under way for an “altercation with supporters”, according to a live text commentary on the Marseille website.

Evra had to be led away by team-mates (Luis Vieira/AP)
Video footage showed Evra lashing out at one of his own club’s fans as players and supporters, who had seemingly scaled barriers to reach the advertising hoardings at the Estadio D Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes, confronted each other at the side of the pitch. Evra was then was ushered away by a team-mate.

According to a report in L’Equipe, he was reacting to taunts directed at him.

The Frenchman, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League during an eight-year spell with United, joined Marseille from Juventus in January.

