 
  1. Football
  2. Partick Thistle

Partick 0-6 Aberdeen: Match Report

21 May 2017 02:34

Aberdeen finish with huge win as Wright opens account with hat-trick

A Scott Wright-inspired Aberdeen produced a blistering attacking performance to finish their Ladbrokes Premiership season with a 6-0 win over Partick Thistle and a club-record 76 points.

Wright scored a hat-trick to add to Ryan Christie's double, with Jonny Hayes also on target as Derek McInnes' second-placed side ran riot.

The away side were ahead with just seven minutes on the clock when Hayes' delivery was cleared only as far as Christie, whose controlled volley beat Mark Ridgers.

Four minutes later, Aberdeen extended their lead as a deep ball from Kenny McLean was met by Ash Taylor, who powered a header onto the crossbar. Youngster Wright was then on hand to drill home the rebound and net his first goal for the club.

Wright had the bit between his teeth and scored his second of the afternoon after a devastating counter-attack. McLean was the provider again, threading a ball through for the 19-year-old to rifle home inside the area and make it three.

Aberdeen were in complete control and scored again in the 26th minute. A neat exchange between McLean and Shay Logan freed the full-back to put in a teasing ball, which was expertly dummied by Adam Rooney to allow Hayes to smash in a fourth.

Thistle regrouped and almost pulled one back in spectacular fashion when Ryan Edwards spotted Joe Lewis off his line but the goalkeeper reacted well to tip the free-kick over the bar.

On the stroke of half-time, Aberdeen compounded the Jags' misery when Andrew Considine's low ball from the left was exquisitely volleyed home by Christie for number five.

The second half continued in the same vein, and Wright secured his hat-trick in style in the 50th minute. The winger weaved in and out of a sea of Thistle players before unleashing a bullet which left Ridgers helpless in goal.

Six minutes later, there were claims for a penalty from Aberdeen's Peter Pawlett when he lost his footing inside the Jags' area but referee Euan Anderson instead awarded Thistle a free-kick and booked the midfielder for simulation.

The home side missed a golden opportunity to pull a goal back on the hour mark, when Ade Azeez broke clear but Lewis was quick off his line to deny the forward with a fine double save.

With 10 minutes to go Christie was inches from bagging himself a third, the on-loan Celtic player creating space on the left before fizzing a cleanly-struck effort marginally wide of the post.

Aberdeen's sustained pressure eased off as the full-time whistle neared, and the away side were content to control possession and wrap up a comfortable victory ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Celtic.


Source: PA

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Feature How do you stop a problem like diving?

How do you stop a problem like diving?...

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield

Feature Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsenal stay dependent on top 4 - Transfer News

Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsena...

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.

Feature Is Mourinho becoming the

Is Mourinho becoming the 'Desperate One'?...

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph