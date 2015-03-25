Partick 0-6 Aberdeen: Match Report

Aberdeen finish with huge win as Wright opens account with hat-trickA Scott Wright-inspired Aberdeen produced a blistering attacking performance to finish their Ladbrokes Premiership season with a 6-0 win over Partick Thistle and a club-record 76 points.Wright scored a hat-trick to add to Ryan Christie's double, with Jonny Hayes also on target as Derek McInnes' second-placed side ran riot.The away side were ahead with just seven minutes on the clock when Hayes' delivery was cleared only as far as Christie, whose controlled volley beat Mark Ridgers.Four minutes later, Aberdeen extended their lead as a deep ball from Kenny McLean was met by Ash Taylor, who powered a header onto the crossbar. Youngster Wright was then on hand to drill home the rebound and net his first goal for the club.Wright had the bit between his teeth and scored his second of the afternoon after a devastating counter-attack. McLean was the provider again, threading a ball through for the 19-year-old to rifle home inside the area and make it three.Aberdeen were in complete control and scored again in the 26th minute. A neat exchange between McLean and Shay Logan freed the full-back to put in a teasing ball, which was expertly dummied by Adam Rooney to allow Hayes to smash in a fourth.Thistle regrouped and almost pulled one back in spectacular fashion when Ryan Edwards spotted Joe Lewis off his line but the goalkeeper reacted well to tip the free-kick over the bar.On the stroke of half-time, Aberdeen compounded the Jags' misery when Andrew Considine's low ball from the left was exquisitely volleyed home by Christie for number five.The second half continued in the same vein, and Wright secured his hat-trick in style in the 50th minute. The winger weaved in and out of a sea of Thistle players before unleashing a bullet which left Ridgers helpless in goal.Six minutes later, there were claims for a penalty from Aberdeen's Peter Pawlett when he lost his footing inside the Jags' area but referee Euan Anderson instead awarded Thistle a free-kick and booked the midfielder for simulation.The home side missed a golden opportunity to pull a goal back on the hour mark, when Ade Azeez broke clear but Lewis was quick off his line to deny the forward with a fine double save.With 10 minutes to go Christie was inches from bagging himself a third, the on-loan Celtic player creating space on the left before fizzing a cleanly-struck effort marginally wide of the post.Aberdeen's sustained pressure eased off as the full-time whistle neared, and the away side were content to control possession and wrap up a comfortable victory ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Source: PA

