 
  1. Football
  2. Crystal Palace

Palace to redevelop Selhurst Park and raise capacity

04 December 2017 03:53

Crystal Palace have revealed plans to redevelop Selhurst Park and increase capacity to 34,000 at a cost of up to £100million.

Club chairman Steve Parish’s ambitious project “to create a new Crystal Palace for the modern era” includes a new centrepiece five-storey stand featuring an all-glass front.

“Plans will be submitted to Croydon Council in January and, subject to planning permission being granted, work will begin in the next 12 months,” the Premier League club said.

The proposed new stand’s all-glass front is homage to the club’s formative years when it was situated next to the original Crystal Palace on Sydenham Hill.

As well as increasing the stadium’s capacity from its current 26,000, the plans include improved facilities for disabled supporters, “premium hospitality and entertainment facilities” for more than 2,500 fans, a bigger pitch, museum and new community facilities.

The club said the project at Selhurst Park, the club’s home since 1924, is expected to cost £75-£100million and will take three years to complete, while the existing main stand will remain in full operational use throughout the building work.

Parish said: “We need a stadium that reflects who we are, how far we have come and where we want to go – a stadium that south London can be proud of, a home worthy of our incredible support and unique atmosphere and this great Premier League we represent.

“We have worked long and hard and looked at several options over the years, including returning to the original site of Crystal Palace, which wasn’t viable.

“While we can’t go back to it, we can build a new one and today I am proud, in conjunction with our partners KSS, to introduce a new Selhurst Park with a new Crystal Palace for a new era.

“We are creating a new home worthy of our club, our fans and our community, and a celebration of our 112 years in south London.”

The project is being designed by leading stadium architects KSS, the firm behind the redevelopment of Anfield, Twickenham and Wimbledon.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.