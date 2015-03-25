Palace set to offer Hodgson huge bonus to rescue the club

Former England manager Roy Hodgson will be lavished with a £1million bonus if he rescues Crystal Palace, the Daily Mail reports. Hours after Frank de Boer was sacked just four games into the season, 70-year-old Hodgson was tipped to take over at Selhurst Park. Sam Allardyce, who left the Eagles in May 2017, ruled out a return to the club amid rumours he was in the frame to replace the doomed Dutchman.

Leicester winger Demari Gray is close to signing a new £50,000-a-week contract after the club rejected a £25million bid from Bournemouth, according to the Daily Telegraph. The Foxes have turned down at least three offers for the England Under-21 player, who joined the club in 2016 from Birmingham after they activated a £3.7million release clause.

A 2-0 home win for West Ham over Huddersfield may have granted manager Slavan Bilic a stay of execution, but suggestions from The Sun that the Londoners missed out on a deal for former Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle on deadline day will not go down well with fans. A loan deal with an obligation to buy the German international for £26million was reportedly proposed by Borussia Dortmund but failed to materialise.

Thomas Muller considered leaving Bayern Munich for Manchester United in 2015, the Manchester Evening News reports. The German striker has not ruled out leaving the Bundesliga champions and said he could yet "make myself at home" somewhere else.

PAULO DYBALA: The Juventus forward has refused to rule out joining Lionel Messi at Barcelona, according to FourFourTwo.

ERIK PALMER-BROWN: The Sporting Kansas City defender has signed a pre-contract agreement with Manchester City with a view to a move in January, ESPN reports.

TOBY ALDERWEIRELD: The defender's agent has reportedly warned Tottenham that a row over pay could spell the end of his time at White Hart Lane.

